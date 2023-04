Third grader from Carlsbad wins NASA Power to Explore Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Luca Pollack, a third grader from Carlsbad, was one of three kids in the whole United States to win NASA’s Power to Explore Challenge this year.

Luca’s mission to the Jupiter moon Europa is titled FIRE and Ice: Fortitude-Resilience Explorers and Ice!

Luca joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his project.