Third Option City aims to inspire unity in communities





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new movement aims to promote unity at a time when we’re the most divided.

The non-profit Third Option City partners with communities to bring people together and tomorrow they’re holding a virtual event.

Michael Brunker, Chief Mission Advancement Officer of Third Option City, joined KUSI to talk more about this.

Visit thirdoptioncity.com/unite for more details and registration information.