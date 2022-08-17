Thirty-five thousand kids go back to school in Poway Unified School District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 35,000 students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will be welcomed into classrooms this Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first day of school.

PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman visited Rancho Bernardo High School, where this year’s incoming freshman got their own pep rally to make sure every student felt welcome to the campus.