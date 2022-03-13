This could be the last ‘spring forward’ if Congress approves eliminating the change





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This could be the last time that we adjust our clocks for daylight saving time — if a number of states get their wish.

While several states have voted to do away with springing forward and falling back, Congress has the ultimate say in what happens to daylight saving time.

Right now, states can change to standard time permanently, such as Arizona and Hawaii have done.

The main motivation behind these changes are to reduce the interruptions to one’s sleep cycle.

One Minnesota state representative pushed for this initiative in his state and believes that the more states get behind this, the more it will pressure Congress is to rule on it.