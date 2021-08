This did not have to happen, says retired Sgt. Maj. Juan Hidalgo





KEARNY MESAS (KUSI) – 13 U.S. troops were killed in a suicide attack near the Kabul airport last week.

Retired USMC Sgt. Maj. Juan Hidalgo joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in Afghanistan.

We need to remember these great, 13 American heroes, said Sgt. Maj. Hidalgo.

The president and the first lady met with the families of the fallen American service members on Sunday.