This is what’s going on this weekend at the San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Fair is entering its second weekend and to fill us on all the fun is Jen Hellman.

The San Diego County Fair will continue, running Wednesdays through Sundays through July 4.

Saturday and Sunday will feature the San Diego International Beer Festival. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.