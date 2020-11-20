Thorn Brewing Co. begins canning annual holiday Crooked Tree Ale





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – San Diego Brewing company, Thorn Brewing Co., is once again getting into the holiday spirit.

Thorn Brewing Co. began canning it’s annual holiday beer, the Crooked Tree Ale, paying ode to the famous Ocean Beach Christmas tree.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live in Barrio Logan where he got to show the canning process live on Good Morning San Diego.

Later on Good Morning San Diego, Thorn Brewing Co’s, Shawn Steele, shared some details about the brewing process and how they came to create the Crooked Tree Ale.