Thousands are expected to participate in the Trump Boat Parade on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 elections are just around the corner.

As we approach November, neither President Trump nor Joe Biden have been able to hold in person campaign events. President Trump’s massive rally’s are expected to start in about two weeks, but that hasn’t stopped his supporters from organizing events of their own.

There have been various “Trump Boat Parades” held in many states throughout the country, and one San Diegan has organized one in San Diego Bay.

Founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co, Nick Garcia, says he has received overwhelming support from San Diego and is expecting thousands of people to be in attendance this Saturday, June 13th.

On Good Morning San Diego, Garcia emphasized that the rally is not meant to divide, he wants all of San Diego to unite and support the United States of America.

He says anyone is able to head down to San Diego Bay and participate, and urges those without a boat to stand on the shoreline as they boats go from the Point Loma bait docks all the way to the Coronado Bridge.

A commercial for the boat parade is below: