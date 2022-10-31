Thousands attend Freedom Revival event at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands attended the second annual Freedom Revival event at Waterfront Park.

Nearly 20,000 Californians gathered at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego over the weekend to band together in support of their endorsed candidates, remind people of everything politicians did throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and encourage people to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith USA to bring a powerful speaker line up which will include Victor Marx, Rebecca Friedrichs, Rob McCoy, Seth Gruber, Samuel Deuth, John Amanchukwu and Shaun Frederickson.

California Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle, County Supervisor Jim Desmond, and County Supervisor candidate Amy Reichert will also be in attendance.

Brittany Mayer and Shaun Frederickson are some of the community leaders that helped organize the event, and spoke with KUSI News from Waterfront Park as the event was ongoing.