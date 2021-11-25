Thousands expected at Balboa Park for Father Joe’s Villages’ Annual Thanksgiving 5K

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands of San Diegans will flock together, many in turkey-themed garb, and gobble their way in Father Joe’s Villages’ 20th Annual Thanksgiving 5K on Thursday morning in Balboa Park.

Deacon Jim Vargas, CEO and President of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

The event starts at 6:30 a.m. for registration and ends at 10:30 a.m.

After the event, live music, homemade pies, a beer garden, and Disney characters for kids will await the runners.