Thousands fill Snapdragon stadium to celebrate Aztecs men’s basketball’s historic championship run

Around 5,000 fans filling Snapdragon Stadium to celebrate and commemorate something they have never seen before and that is San Diego State Men’s basketball doing the unthinkable.. a championship run in what is known as one of the hardest tournaments across the board in the sports world.

A feat accomplished by an experienced coach, and talented players, and a city that backed them the entire way.

Hear from Lamont Butler Jr., Keshad Johnson, Jaedon LeDee, Aquek Arop, and Matt Bradley on what all of the support means to them.