Thousands join virtually to pray for health care staff and COVID patients on We Pray San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 23 San Diego churches from across the county will convene virtually for the third We Pray San Diego event on Jan. 30 from 9-10 a.m.

This year, the prayers will focus on San Diego health care staff, hospitals, first responders, and people battling COVID.

According to the County of San Diego, 227,195 cases of COVID have been confirmed in San Diego County since Jan. 24. Southern California’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed availability remains at 0.0% and San Diego continues to stay in the purple tier.

The Rock Church Senior Pastor, Miles McPherson, joined KUSI to enlighten San Diegans on how they may participate in the event. People do not have to attend one of their churches in order to join the event.

Visit http://www.wepraysandiego.com and register to receive more details on joining.