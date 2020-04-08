Thousands of chromebooks being distributed to Lincoln High School students for at-home learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is in the midst of a soft launch of at-home instruction, a method they are calling “distance learning.”

But with that comes a whole new operation for students and families without laptops or tablet style devices. There are thousands of students in San Diego County that don’t have access to internet compatible devices, leaving them unable to participate in the distance learning program the San Diego Unified School District has planned.

SDUSD is committed to having a Distance Learning program that is accessible to all San Diego Unified students. The District will be issuing Chromebook laptops for students for their use for the remainder of the school year. These devices will be returned at the end of the academic year.

Any student in grades TK-12 who does not have a computer or tablet device at home will be issued a Chromebook laptop between April 6th and April 24th. Pick-up locations are at the following high schools: Clairemont, Crawford, Hoover, Lincoln, Morse, San Diego High, and Scripps Ranch.

Internet Connectivity: Qualifying families within the Cox service area are encouraged to sign up for the Connect2Compete program offering free Cox installation and internet services for the next 60 days. Additional options will also be provided to you during your Chromebook laptop pick-up time.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spent the morning at Lincoln High School gathering all the details.

PICK UP PROCEDURES When you arrive at the location, please ensure you adhere to all social distancing guidelines and have your nose and mouth covered. Staff will be adhering to the guidelines on social distancing and following protocols to protect everyone. All laptops will be sanitized prior to distribution and must be returned at the end of the school year. We will be offering both drive up and walk up distribution processes. Drive Up Directions:

Please remain in your vehicle at all times and follow directions for the designated path. A staff member will come to your vehicle. Stretch your hand out to get your devices. The staff member will do the same. Walk Up Directions:

Form a line in the designated area and maintain the 6-foot social distancing protocol. Please do not bring anyone other than those absolutely necessary. Keep your family close together, to make the 6-foot distance between families easier. Face Coverings: If you have a mask or a “do-it-yourself” face covering (scarf, bandana), please wear it to the pick up site. The County of San Diego is encouraging this for all encounters outside of your home. Please bring your photo ID and show proof of identity for your child by providing your:

1. Child’s school ID card OR

2. Student ID number OR

3. Child’s date of birth and address

4. Write your child’s name, ID number, or date of birth and address in large print on a sheet of paper that can be easily ready by staff members from a distance of at least 6 feet. Carry this with you to the line or place on the dash or your car and be prepared to show it to staff.

*Students in middle or high school may pick up their laptop device without a parent or guardian present. Distance Learning is new for all of us and everyone is a learner in this process. Many educators may be entering into new learning as San Diego Unified shifts to teaching students in an online setting. Please be patient if you do not hear from your teacher on day one. These are unprecedented times which require innovation, and the SDUSD family appreciates your patience as we all rise to meet new challenges together.

On line learning started this week at San Diego City Schools, families without laptops getting them at several school locatons, including here at Lincoln High School. The devices provided everyday this week. pic.twitter.com/aQfBdzXT2O — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) April 8, 2020