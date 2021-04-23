Thousands of employment opportunities available in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Between February and March, non-farm employment increased by 9,900, from 1,382,200 to 1,392,100 and agricultural employment increased by 200, from 8,900 to 9,100.

Non-farm employers in San Diego County added 5,300 jobs in March after considering the typical, seasonal hiring that generally occurs during this time of year.

“We are starting to see the momentum build as San Diego’s economy opens back up,” said Phil Blair, Executive Officer of Manpower West on Good Evening San Diego. “There are lots of opportunities now for San Diegans to go back to work and revive the economy for all.”

Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs over the month with an increase of 5,000 jobs. Accommodation and food services boosted the overall sector by 3,700 jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation — up 1,300 jobs– completed the overall sectoral gain.

Professional and business services increased by 3,300 jobs and government expanded by 2,100 jobs.

Construction lead month over decline with a contraction of 1,500 jobs. The bulk of loss was concentrated in heavy and civil engineering construction — down 1,100 jobs. Mining and logging remained unchanged.