Thousands of migrants caravan to the US-Mexico border fleeing their home countries





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A caravan of migrants headed to the US border from Mexico is increasing in size.

5,000 migrants are making the journey to our southern border and about a thousand of those migrants are minors.

Many of them are from Venezuela and Central America.

The groups organizers say it is made up of people who are fleeing instability, violence and poverty in their home countries.

The exact date of when its expected to arrive at the border is still unclear.

President Joe Biden addressed the growing concern over what he is calling unprecedented migration.

As immigrations shelters fill to capacity in southern US cities, the Department of Homeland Security plans to transport migrants father into the interior of the country.

Jorge Ventura with The Daily Caller joined KUSI to go in further on the migrant crisis coming to the border.