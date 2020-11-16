Thousands of Trump supporters participate in ‘Stop The Steal’ rally at Waterfront Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds, maybe thousands, of Trump supporters came together at Waterfront Park to participate in San Diego’s “Stop The Steal” rally.

The rally was one of many held throughout the country designed to show President Trump that they support him in his fight against voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Organizers made it clear that the event was a peaceful gathering, saying “rioting and violence will not be tolerated.” And it was true, there was no violence whatsoever among the Trump supporters.

At the “Million MAGA March” in Washington D.C., President Trump’s greeted supporters at very close distances as he drove by on his way to golf.

The crowd goes wild as President Trump passes by the #MAGAMarchDC. 🇺🇸🦅pic.twitter.com/LFJNz2mAY0 — The Election Wizard🧙‍♂️ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 14, 2020

Furthermore, the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the D.C. event were completely peaceful as well. But, the peace did not last all day.

Once it got dark, ANTIFA and BLM protesters showed up to the nation’s capitol and began intimidating the Trump supporters who were still in the area. Dozens of videos were published online showing Trump supporters, elderly and families, being aggressively confronted by members of ANTIFA and BLM.

Journalist Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo), published many of these violent interactions by the left on his Twitter page.

There were no violent interactions at the San Diego event.

This large rally follows a recent rally last week at the same location, and was followed by a similar rally scheduled for Sunday in Poway.