Thousands take off running in San Diego’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – Runners filled some of San Diego’s most well known streets Sunday morning in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The race began at 6:45 a.m. in Balboa Park, then curved towards North Park, Normal Heights, Mission Hills, and Old Town, finishing in Downtown San Diego.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has taken place since 1998.

Roads were closed throughout the afternoon to make way for the runners.

MTS bus routes will also be taking a detour Sunday.

Check your bus route before you go here.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the marathon with more details, including seeing KUSI’s very own Hunter Sowards on the track.