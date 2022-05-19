Three candidates vying for the newly redrawn 38th District State Senate seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three candidates are running for the role of California’s 38th State Senate District: Joe Kerr, Catherine Blakespear, and Matt Gunderson.

Candidate Matt Gunderson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of his campaign.

Gunderson has plans to be a bipartisan problem solver, tackling challenges like affordability, homelessness, crime, getting local control, and maintaining a high quality of life.