Three-day military convention and art festival “Force-Con” comes to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Force-Con 2022, a three-day military convention and art festival, is coming to San Diego revolving around military veterans and POW’s.

Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25 the San Diego Air and Space Museum will host the event, which kicks off with the Red Carpet Gala Celebrating 100 years of Naval Carriers and Honoring Legends of Aviation.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Holly Shaffner of Honor Flight San Diego to talk about the event.