Three entities compete for space in new De Anza Cove remodel plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For several weeks KUSI’s Dan Plante has been following the City of San Diego’s plans for De Anza Cove, Campland on the Bay, and the Mission Bay Golf Course. All three of these locations are facing possible remodels as the City attempts to create marshland in order to meet 2035 Climate Action Plan goals.

As of this week, three different groups are in competition for land around Mission Bay.

