Three gunshot victims found in Otay Mesa wilderness





OTAY MESA (KUSI) – U.S. Border Patrol agents came across three gunshot victims the morning of Sept. 15 around 8:30 a.m. in a remote area of the Otay Mesa wilderness.

Cal Fire paramedics arrived shortly after to rush the wounded to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The severity of their injuries is unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.