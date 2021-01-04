Three new San Diego County Supervisors to be sworn in virtually





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county’s three new supervisors will take their oaths of office virtually Monday due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

New members Nora Vargas (District 1), Joel Anderson (District 2), and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) will be sworn in based on their districts’ numerical order. Vargas will be sworn in at 10 a.m., Anderson at 10:20 a.m. and Lawson-Remer at 10:40 a.m.

Anderson will replace Dianne Jacob, who first joined the Board of Supervisors in 1993 and has held elected office longer than anyone in county history. Anderson was a former California Assemblymember from 2007-11 and senator from 2011-18 and defeated Poway Mayor Steve Vaus in a tight race for the District 2 seat.

Vargas, a former Southwestern Community College Board member and the first Latina to serve on the Board of Supervisors, will replace Greg Cox, who held the seat for 25 years. Cox and Jacob are barred from running for re-election because of term limits.

Lawson-Remer, who served as an advisor in the Obama administration’s Treasury Department, defeated Kristin Gaspar, who sought a second term.

Anderson is a Republican and Lawson-Remer and Vargas are Democrats, although the board seats are officially non-partisan.

The three new supervisors will join Nathan Fletcher (District 4) and Jim Desmond (District 5), both of whom are serving their first term. Monday’s ceremony will be broadcast live on the county’s website: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bosa/.

Those interested may also watch it on https://www.facebook.com/sandiegocounty or https://www.countynewscenter.com/cnc-tv-live/. Cox Communications will air the ceremony on channels 24 or 19; Spectrum will show the ceremony on channels 24 or 85.