Three new vaccination sites set to open in San Diego County this week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county said three new vaccination sites would open this week, one in Escondido, one in Southeastern San Diego and another at the Sherman Heights Community Center.

A clinic will begin administering vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the North Inland First United Methodist Church, 341 Kalmia St. in Escondido. Appointments are required for the walk-through clinic which will have the capacity to vaccinate 250 people daily.

Starting Tuesday, vaccinations will be administered from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at the Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean Blvd. in Southeastern San Diego. The appointment-based walk- up clinic will have the capacity to administer 500 doses initially but can ramp up to 1,000 each day. The new clinic replaces the Central Region Immunization Clinic at 3177 Ocean View Blvd., which had a capacity of 100 vaccinations each day.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at a one-day, walk-up, no-appointment clinic at the Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave. A total of 300 doses will be administered that day on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively to residents of the 92102 and 92113 ZIP codes. Proof of residence such as a driver’s license or utility bill will be required.