Three people, including baby, injured when sedan crashes into recycling plant

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Four people, including a baby, required medical attention Saturday after their silver Honda Accord went off eastbound state Route 94 and crashed into a recycling plant at College Grove, the California Highway Patrol said.

The solo vehicle crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday when the Accord went down an embankment, through a fence and into an Edco recycling building, according to a CHP incident log.

No further information was immediately available on the victims’ ages, gender or the details of their injuries.