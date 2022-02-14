Three people who died in car crash in Chula Vista identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people who died in a single car crash in Chula Vista were identified Monday, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Saturday when Marcellous D. Cisneros, 27, was traveling in a white Nissan Sentra and — for reasons unknown — lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the 500 block of East H Street, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office.

Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Rashad Claybion Wallace, 27, and Ronnie Jacobs, 26, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

An unidentified fourth occupant was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Chula Vista police Lt. Matt Smith said. The current condition of the fourth occupant is unknown.

Two dogs inside the car also died in the crash, police said.