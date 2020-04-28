Three restaurants in Carlsbad supporting furloughed employees

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – About four weeks ago, Grant Gottesman and his wife, Jenny (owners of Beach Plum Kitchen, TinLeaf Fresh Kitchen, and Black Rail Kitchen + Bar in La Costa), had to furlough about 140 of their team members.

As soon as employees were furloughed, Grant and Jenny decided to help them get through this difficult time in a number of ways.

TinLeaf Fresh Kitchen is open for take-out and delivery options on UberEats, DoorDash, and Postmates.

1. The day after the restaurants closed, furloughed employees were able to bring home food from the three restaurants.

2. Every Monday and Thursday, furloughed employees can receive free family meals at Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen (which is open for lunch and dinner take-out and delivery). At other times, furloughed staff can order meals using their employee discount.

3. All revenue generated by TinLeaf Fresh Kitchen will go to paying bills and paying staff. No profits will be kept by the restaurant.

4. Furloughed employees have been sharing in the tips generated by their co-workers at Tinleaf.

5. Grant and Jenny developed a gofundme page, which, as of April 18th, has raised more than $4,500.

6. Grant and Jenny expanded their fundraising efforts by selling special Easter Sunday family meals, the proceeds from which were given to furloughed employees.

7. Beach Plum Kitchen will be open on Mother’s Day for special take-out and delivery meals. All proceeds from this event will be given to furloughed employees.