Three San Diegan teenagers to perform at Super Bowl 2022





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three local teenagers will be performing at the 2022 Super Bowl!

The young women are on a competitive dance team called the “Divas of Compton” and they are set to perform at halftime.

Na’Liyahh Galvez (Lupe), Na’Lysha Galvez (Jojo), Mylee Thompson, and their mom, Lashekita Sutton from the Divas of Compton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the upcoming performance.

The three performers are San Diegans who drive all the way to Compton seven days a week.