Three school districts denied waiver to reopen for in-person learning





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – With permission from the County, three local school districts applied for waivers to reopen but were denied by the state.

Those include Poway Unified, San Dieguito Union High School and Carlsbad Unified School Districts which affect thousands of students in San Diego.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from Carlsbad High School with how parents are feeling about it.