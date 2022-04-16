Three shot during group fight in College East neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the abdomen when a fight between two large groups of people escalated into a shooting Saturday in the College East community of San Diego, authorities said.

The victims — a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man — were assisted to area hospitals by other members of their group, the San Diego Police Department reported.

People in one group were walking in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road when another group of people approached them at about 3 a.m. and a fight broke out, police said.

An unknown suspect fired three shots during the altercation. None of the victims or witnesses reported seeing the shooter.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.