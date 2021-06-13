Three simple steps to start a fitness regimen at any age and fitness level

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Fitness icon Clark Bartram joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss three simple steps to starting a fitness regimen tailored for you.

Regardless of age or fitness level, you can create a fitness regimen that fits your needs exactly, Bartram said.

Focus on what you CAN do, not what you CAN’T do, he added.

Then grade yourself daily on a scale of 1-10.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis asked Bartram how to keep up the motivation.

Bartram decried motivation and instead shifted the focus to be on commitment.

Motivation is shallow, commitment is much deeper, Bartram shared.