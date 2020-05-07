Three tips to manage mental and emotional stress during the COVID-19 crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is mental health awareness monthm and as the coronavirus pandemic continues, people are getting fatigued – which can lead to challenges with mental and emotional health. Calls to suicide hotline continue to be up almost 900%.

Dr. Heidi Hanna joined us on Good Morning San Diego to discuss easy ways to manage mental and emotional stress. She supplied KUSI News with the following information to compliment the tips she described on air.

What to look for if you are concerned about yourself or someone else?

• Watch for changes in behavior and emotion – extreme irritability, sleep and appetite changes

• Excessive use of technology to escape, can overstimulate the nervous system and increase comparison mentality (play games, but keep them non-violent, pro-social)

• Unexplained body pains, aches, digestive problems, headaches, etc.

How to shift stress during these challenge Covid-19 times:

1. Pause – take a few deep breaths and try to get connected to this present moment and the fact you’re safe right here and now.

2. Take a break – turn off the “noise” in your environment, actual noise or information overload.

3. Prioritize self-care – sleep, nutrition, movement, social connection

4. Reach out – give and get support

5. Ask for help – if you feel overwhelmed or unsafe