Three ultra-liberal San Francisco School Board members recalled in landslide vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three ultra-liberal San Francisco School Board members were voted out of office in landslide recall election.

The recall leaders say that San Francisco has risen up an said that it is not acceptable to put their kids last after the boards unreasonably slow reopening of schools shut down by COVID-19.

Furious parents sought change after seeing the board push progressive policies instead of putting the children’s interests first.

The recalled board member planned to rename dozens of schools they deemed offensive, including Abe Lincoln High.

“Talk is not going to educate our children, it’s action. It’s not about symbolic action, it’s not about changing the name on a school, it is about helping kids inside the school building read and learn math.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Siva Raj and Autumn Looijen, two parents involved in the recall, about why it was unacceptable to sit idly by while their kids were being put last in an educational setting.