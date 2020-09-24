Throw It! In Downtown, San Diego is back open for business

Throw It! Is a locally owned axe throwing business in Downtown, San Diego that has been through a roller coaster of continuous closures due to COVID-19. Partial owner, Negar Sarbaz told KUSI, “We are just trying to make it. Our rent is around $8,500 a month and we keep getting shut down. Our lifes’ work went into making this business what it is and it has been really tough.”

Throw it!, has followed all CDC guidelines and they are very happy to welcome the public back to axe throwing, safely. Their throwing lanes provide plenty of room for social distancing. Throw It!, has had CDC protocols in place way before the spread of COVID-19 began. They are taking their safety measures above and beyond so they can stay in business and provide a living for themselves.

Sarbaz says, “We started a GoFundMe and anyone who’s willing to help just a little bit, will help us stay in business. If we are told to shut down again, I have to stay open to survive.”

To book your reservation with your family or friends, visit: https://throwitsd.com (The GoFundMe is posted on the website)