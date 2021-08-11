Thunderstorms strike San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lightning lit up downtown San Diego and the coast between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved westward across San Diego County.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 2.3 inches of rain fell on San Felipe, east of Julian, while 1.57 inches fell on Ranchita as of 1 a.m.

A flash food watch is in effect through Wednesday evening for both the San Diego County mountains and deserts, where a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning becomes a greater chance by Wednesday afternoon.

Highs of 86 to 92 degrees are expected in the mountains, and it should reach 103 in the deserts, where winds may gust up to 25 miles an hour by Wednesday afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday morning along the coast, with highs of 74-79.