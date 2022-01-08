Tica the yellow Labrador retriever is looking for a new home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Labrador Rescuers help to rehabilitate stray, abandoned and unwanted Labrador retrievers.

Hugh Johnson from Labrador Rescuers joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about Tica, a yellow Labrador Retriever who is looking for a better home.

Tica is about one year old, weights 38 pounds, and was found in Ensenada, Mexico.

Her adoption fee is $400 and requires a $150 training deposit which is fully refundable upon completion of a training course.