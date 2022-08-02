Tickets for Mike Hess Brewing Co. HessFest 2022 now on sale

Tickets for HessFest 2022 are now on sale!

Mike Hess of Mike Hess Brewing Co. joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon to discuss the event.

HessFest XII – the Mike Hess Brewing 12th anniversary party, and day of philanthropy, a music festival/party thrown by MHB for the community to celebrate and raise money for a worthy organization, will also have a no-cost cornhole tournament run by IBAC
The purpose of the event is to bring people together over great beer around great causes. 100% of the net proceeds from HessFest will be donated to OAK: Oncology and Kids who will also be on hand with a booth to let people know about their mission
Who: All ages event, kid and dog friendly
Tickets: http://mikehessbrewing.com
Bands: Anthony Cullins (pending), Sensi Trails and The Sully Band
Date/Time: August 13th, 11 – 5 pm
Where: Pier Plaza Park – at the base of the Imperial Beach Fishing Pier next to the lifeguard tower
Food: Quiero Tacos, Doggos Gus, Bread and Cheese and Loaded Up Eatz (this last one is still pending)
Drink: MHB beers, including our newest Anniversary beer, a Cold IPA (that is the style of beer) called HessFest, plus 3 other MHB beers and FreeFlow seltzer, housemade rootbeer and water

