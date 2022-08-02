Tickets for Mike Hess Brewing Co. HessFest 2022 now on sale

Mike Hess of Mike Hess Brewing Co. joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon to discuss the event.

HessFest XII – the Mike Hess Brewing 12th anniversary party, and day of philanthropy, a music festival/party thrown by MHB for the community to celebrate and raise money for a worthy organization, will also have a no-cost cornhole tournament run by IBAC

The purpose of the event is to bring people together over great beer around great causes. 100% of the net proceeds from HessFest will be donated to OAK: Oncology and Kids who will also be on hand with a booth to let people know about their mission

Who: All ages event, kid and dog friendly

Tickets: http://mikehessbrewing.com

Bands: Anthony Cullins (pending), Sensi Trails and The Sully Band

Date/Time: August 13th, 11 – 5 pm

Where: Pier Plaza Park – at the base of the Imperial Beach Fishing Pier next to the lifeguard tower

Food: Quiero Tacos, Doggos Gus, Bread and Cheese and Loaded Up Eatz (this last one is still pending)

Drink: MHB beers, including our newest Anniversary beer, a Cold IPA (that is the style of beer) called HessFest, plus 3 other MHB beers and FreeFlow seltzer, housemade rootbeer and water