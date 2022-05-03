Tickets for the 2022 Conrad Presbys Summer Season concerts are now on sale

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tickets for the 2022 Conrad Presbys Summer Season are now on sale! The season officially kicks off on Friday, June 24 and runs through October.

Tickets range from $20 – $270 based on seat location and artist, but there is also an option to subscribe too! You can purchase tickets HERE.

This season features performances covering a variety of genres from classical concerts to Broadway, jazz, R&B, movies and more.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at The Rady Shell in Jacobs Park getting more details and previewing some of the delicious food that will be served there!