Tierra Del Sol’s 59th Annual Desert Safari and Expo takes place in March

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tierra Del Sol’s 59th Annual Desert Safari and EXPO will take place at Salton City on March 6.

Attendees may tune-in the event online at their website: http://tds4x4.com/

The event is open to the public, free of charge.

Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, joined KUSI to discuss the event with Patrick Vaughan, Tierra Del Sol promoter.