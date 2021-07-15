Tierrasanta residents sue San Diego Unified over Serra High School name change

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some residents in Tierrasanta say the San Diego Unified’s Junipero Serra High School vote to change Junipero Serra High School’s name to Canyon Hills High School is a violation and they weren’t given an opportunity to provide input.

Now they’ve filed a lawsuit against the school district to change Canyon Hills High back to Junípero Serra High.

Attorney Paul Jonna joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the lawsuit.

The name change comes after students successfully petitioned for the name to change, because they say, “it glorifies abuses and hides the true history of Spanish colonization.”

The San Diego Unified School Board unanimously voted for the name change and to change the school’s mascot from a Conquistador to a Rattlesnake, or a “rattler.”