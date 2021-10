Tiffany Jokerst was named one of California’s five Teachers of the Year

SANTEE (KUSI) – Santee high school teacher Tiffany Jokerst was named one of California’s five Teachers of the Year.

Jokerst is a math and engineering teacher at West Hills High School in Santee.

She also helped start a new engineering program in Grossmont.

The awarded teacher is a San Diego native graduating from Monte Vista High School and San Diego State University.