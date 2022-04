Tiger Woods announces he will play for his 6th green jacket at the 2022 Masters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re getting closer to the 89th edition of the Masters at Augusta National. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama comes back to defend his title.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Andy Lack, the host of the the Inside Golf Podcast, about the Masters tournament and about the big announcement that Tiger Woods will be playing for his 6th green jacket.