Tiger Woods involved in major car crash in Los Angeles County

LOSA ANGELES (KUSI) – The sheriff’s department is confirming that golfer Tiger Woods had to be extricated from a vehicle following a rollover crash early this morning on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Woods is hospitalized with unspecified injuries, but sheriff’s officials say the “jaws of life” were needed to pull Woods from the vehicle, which rolled over on northbound Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road at 7:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the following information on the crash.

Tiger Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg has released a statement saying Woods is in surgery and has suffered multiple leg injuries.