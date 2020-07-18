Tijuana corruption complaints result in border sewage crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The beaches in Imperial Beach have been closed for months due to pollution and the coronavirus pandemic, causing the economy and residents to be negatively impacted.

Mayor Pro Tem, Paloma Aguirre joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a new report claiming that an audit done by Baja California governor accuses big US companies of water theft and contributed to raw sewage and hazardous pollutants ending up in the Tijuana River.

“According to statements made this week by Governor Bonilla and his team, they have filed 31 criminal complaints as a result of the mass corruption incurred by the previous Baja administration, said Aguirre.

“There are now 137 employees are being investigated, for a number of crimes including irregular contracts, abuse of power, conflict of interest, and dereliction of duty. So far, based on their audit, they’ve identified 840 companies that have committed fraud against the Baja Water and Wastewater Commission.”