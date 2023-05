Tijuana refugee camp empties over weekend, migrants taken for processing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The thousands of migrants waiting between Tijuana and San Ysidro last week were cleared from the area over the weekend and transported for processing.

KUSI’s Dan Plante followed them on their journey north on his days off, driving up to Jacumba Springs where hundreds of volunteers were making sure these migrants received food, clothing, and even medical attention.

Plante went live with details.