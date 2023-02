Tijuana River Valley sewage floods San Diego County beaches





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For every inch of rain in the Tijuana River Valle region, one-billion gallons of sewage water floods the Pacific Ocean.

During the ongoing winter storm, sewage flooding is compounded by a recently damaged sewage pipeline south of Tijuana that continues to contaminate the nearby coast with raw sewage.

