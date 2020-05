Tik Tok dancer Tori Nishino teaches Mark Mathis how to shuffle live on Good Morning San Diego

As some of our viewers have noticed, KUSI Meteorologist Mark Mathis has dreams of becoming a Tik Tok star.

Since he created his account, he has been studying dance moves of the professionals to become a star himself.

Tori Nishino joined Mathis live on Good Morning San Diego to teach him how to to show off his best moves.