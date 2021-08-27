Tim Parlatore discusses Pentagon mandating military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine





WASHINGTON (AP) — Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.”

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon is adding it to the list of required shots troops must get as part of their military service.

And according to Pentagon data, more than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots.

Founder and Managing Partner of Parlatore Law Group Tim Parlatore joined KUSI to discuss the Pentagon mandating military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Parlatore set up an email for service member with legal questions about getting the vaccine.

Send questions to: MilVax@parlatorelawgroup.com