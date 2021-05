Tin Fish restaurant on the Imperial Beach Pier is ready for a busy Memorial Day Weekend





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – The beaches in Imperial Beach are open for Memorial Day Weekend, and the weather is supposed to be great.

As a result, the Tin Fish Restaurant on the Imperial Beach Pier is ready to welcome happy customers celebrating the Memorial Day holiday.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Tin Fish checking out everything they have to offer.

Did you know there’s a restaurant at the end of the IB Pier? Tin Fish has been here for 20 years serving fresh seafood daily! The perfect spot to dine outdoor, enjoy the sunshine and great views of San Diego ☀️ @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/YNtEqKdkQr — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 28, 2021