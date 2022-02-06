Tiny town: Annual ‘San Diego Miniatures Show’ reopens after cancellation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Miniature Crafters, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit, (Yes, they exist.) made a comeback this year after their first cancellation in 46 years during 2021.

The 47th annual San Diego Miniatures Show & Sale will features all things tiny on Feb. 5-6 at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar.

Exhibits, vendors, artists and crafters from as far away as Florida joined the event!

Tickets were $10 for adults and $5 for children (8-12).

To learn more, visit https://sdminiatureshow.com/

Masks must be worn during the event and tickets are available online or at the door.

To purchase tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/47th-annual-miniatures-show-sale-tickets-201834110257