Tips and tricks to keep pets calm while waiting out a thunderstorm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday night’s thunderstorm sent pets across the county into a frenzy.

Fernanda Lopez, PR and Communications Manager at Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how to keep pets calm during a storm.

Lopez described that pets often have much more sensitive hearing than humans and are thus more effected by loud noises.

While it may seem unkind, Lopez began, it’s actually more helpful to act normal during a loud storm, rather than cuddling the pet, which can send the message that there is something wrong.

Essentially, if you act normal, your pet will likely follow in your lead.

Lopez further recommended making a cozy and comfortable environment for the pet, which could be with blankets, snacks, or crates, etc.

Turning music or the TV on can also distract from the noise of the storm, Lopez added.

Pets can act in unexpected ways, such as jumping through open windows or doors, which is why it’s important to keep them closed.